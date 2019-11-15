Listen Live Sports

Beshear to Kentucky teachers: Help is on the way

November 15, 2019 2:38 pm
 
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — On election night, long before his win in the Kentucky governor’s race became official, Democrat Andy Beshear made it clear who he thought helped make it happen.

In a victory speech last week, he told educators that they shared in the victory.

Now that Republican Gov. Matt Bevin has conceded, Beshear is moving quickly to translate the political activism of teachers that began in 2018 and persisted through this year’s election campaign into tangible improvements for Kentucky schoolchildren.

Beshear is starting work on trying to deliver on his promises to teachers as he prepares a budget plan to submit to the GOP-dominated legislature in early 2020. The cornerstone is a $2,000 pay raise for public school teachers — an incentive he said is needed to resolve a statewide teacher shortage.

