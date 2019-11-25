Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Biden nets congressional endorsement from an early state

November 25, 2019 10:51 am
 
< a min read
      

LAS VEGAS (AP) — U.S. Rep. Dina Titus of Nevada is endorsing Joe Biden, becoming the first sitting member of Congress from an early voting state to endorse a presidential candidate.

Titus says in a statement Monday that she feels Biden is the candidate best prepared to defeat President Donald Trump. The five-term congresswoman says she saw the former vice president help turn around the nation’s economy after the Great Recession and help get President Barack Obama’s signature health care law passed.

She also says Biden will give Democrats their best chance to pass progressive reforms and won’t need any on-the-job training.

Titus represents the Las Vegas Strip and surrounding areas. She’s one of the few members of Nevada’s congressional delegation that has not pledged to stay neutral ahead of the state’s February caucuses.

Advertisement

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman is hosted by Jordanian Air Force

Today in History

1876: US Army retaliates for defeat at Little Bighorn