Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Biden rallies Virginia Democrats days before state election

November 3, 2019 6:50 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

STERLING, Va. (AP) — Joe Biden is working on a national campaign of his own, but he made time for a trip to Virginia to rally party activists two days before a pivotal state election.

On Sunday, the Democratic presidential hopeful and former vice president joined former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, local Democratic officeholders and party leaders on an outdoor stage in an office park in Sterling.

The Washington Post reports that Biden spoke of the importance of Virginia’s election as a predictor of the 2020 presidential contest. He said: “As Virginia goes, so goes the nation.”

Virginia Democrats are hoping to take majorities in the General Assembly. Republicans hold thin majorities of 51-48 in the House of Delegates and 20-19 in the Senate.

Advertisement

All 140 seats are on the ballot Tuesday.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
All News Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Pvt. Manny, the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego mascot

Today in History

1952: US tests first hydrogen bomb