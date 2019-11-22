Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Biden snares black leader’s endorsement in Buttigieg’s town

November 22, 2019 2:28 pm
 
< a min read
      

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has sent a message to Pete Buttigieg (BOO’-tuh-juhj) with three endorsements from black Indiana leaders, including one from the South Bend mayor’s hometown.

The moves on Thursday underscore the mayor’s trouble connecting with black voters even as he’s surged to the top of polls in the first-caucus state of overwhelmingly white Iowa.

Biden’s new endorsers include South Bend Council officer Oliver Davis Jr. and two state representatives from metro Indianapolis.

Davis said in a statement that the 77-year-old former vice president is “an experienced leader who has been through the diverse storms of life.”

Advertisement

Davis ran to succeed Buttigieg as mayor but finished fifth in a Democratic primary. Buttigieg’s chief of staff, James Mueller, ultimately won the seat and will take office in January.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 GEOINT Community Week
11|22 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary exchanges war artifacts with Vietnam Minister of Defense

Today in History

1963: President Kennedy assassinated in Dallas