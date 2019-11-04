Listen Live Sports

Black man who led neo-Nazi group dies amid bid to destroy it

November 4, 2019 5:44 pm
 
A black activist who took control of one of the nation’s largest neo-Nazi groups — and vowed to dismantle it — has died amid a legal fight over who would lead the group.

An attorney for James Stern said he died Oct. 11 after getting hospice care for cancer. A friend says Stern died at home in Moreno Valley, California.

Earlier this year, Stern told The Associated Press and other news outlets that he persuaded the National Socialist Movement’s former leader, Jeff Schoep, to transfer control of the group to him.

Michigan corporate records show Stern replaced Schoep in January. However, Stern sued several group members in March after Schoep signed corporate records naming a different president.

A lawyer for Stern says the activist’s death doesn’t necessarily end the case.

