Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Bloomberg hires top staffer from Harris’ 2020 campaign

November 27, 2019 6:40 pm
 
< a min read
      

Michael Bloomberg has hired a top staff member from a rival Democratic campaign for his nascent presidential bid.

His campaign spokespeople said Wednesday that Kelly Mehlenbacher has joined as deputy chief operating officer. She had been working for California Sen. Kamala Harris’ 2020 presidential campaign. She previously worked on Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential bid.

The Harris campaign did not respond to an emailed question about Mehlenbacher’s departure. It follows a recent staff shakeup that included layoffs amid a renewed focus on Iowa.

Bloomberg, the billionaire former New York City mayor, entered the race Sunday and has begun spending tens of millions of dollars on television ads.

Advertisement

The hire was first reported by Politico.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|3 BOLD GOV: Ideas in Tech, Workforce and...
12|3 2019 PSC Development Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Attendees take a selfie in front of an F/A-18 at Dubai Airshow

Today in History

1901: Army War College established