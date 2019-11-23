Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Bloomberg vows to refuse donations, presidential salary

November 23, 2019 11:17 am
 
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Bloomberg will not accept political donations if he runs for president and he will not take a salary if he wins.

That’s according to senior aides who offered new details Saturday about the New York billionaire Democrat’s plans to navigate his wealth as a formal 2020 announcement appears imminent.

Senior adviser Howard Wolfson said Bloomberg “cannot be bought.” He added that Bloomberg “has never taken a political contribution in his life. He is not about to start.”

Bloomberg created a presidential campaign committee this week that has already reserved more than $30 million in television ads to begin running Sunday across several primary states.

Advertisement

The moves, just 10 weeks before primary voting begins, reflect his concern that the current Democratic field is not well-positioned to defeat President Donald Trump.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 GEOINT Community Week
11|23 USGIF GEOGala
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary exchanges war artifacts with Vietnam Minister of Defense

Today in History

1963: President Kennedy assassinated in Dallas