Boil-water advisory for parts of Virginia county, DC lifted

November 10, 2019 12:55 pm
 
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — A boil-water advisory for homes and businesses for portions of a northern Virginia county and Washington, D.C. has finally been lifted after tests show tap water is safe for use following a main break.

Arlington County and District of Columbia governments announced the advisory’s cancellation on Sunday, two days after the large transmission main ruptured in Arlington. The Washington Post reports the advisory covered more than 100,000 people in the county and parts of northwest Washington.

The break caused pressure drops across Arlington County before the main was bypassed, leading to the advisory. Arlington County says tests identified no potentially threatening bacteria and that it worked with Virginia health officials to ensure the water was safe.

Residents were urged to run water taps briefly to remove any accumulated sediment.

