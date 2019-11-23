Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Bolivia Senate OKs election, bars ex-president

November 23, 2019 2:01 pm
 
< a min read
      

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Bolivia’s Senate has approved a measure calling for new presidential elections that would exclude ousted leader Evo Morales.

The bill passed Saturday doesn’t set a date.

The election is a key step to pacifying a nation that has been in upheaval since an Oct. 20 vote in which Morales claimed to have won an outright victory. That prompted massive protests that led him to resign on Nov. 10 at the army’s suggestion. Then Morales’ own supporters took to the streets in protest.

Officials say at least 32 people have died.

Advertisement

The measure forbids reelection of anyone who has served the last two terms consecutively as president. Morales’ rejection of such a rule was a key issue in protests against him.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

The measure now goes to the lower house.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 GEOINT Community Week
11|23 USGIF GEOGala
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary exchanges war artifacts with Vietnam Minister of Defense

Today in History

1963: President Kennedy assassinated in Dallas