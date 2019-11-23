Bolivia Senate OKs election, bars ex-president

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Bolivia’s Senate has approved a measure calling for new presidential elections that would exclude ousted leader Evo Morales.

The bill passed Saturday doesn’t set a date.

The election is a key step to pacifying a nation that has been in upheaval since an Oct. 20 vote in which Morales claimed to have won an outright victory. That prompted massive protests that led him to resign on Nov. 10 at the army’s suggestion. Then Morales’ own supporters took to the streets in protest.

Officials say at least 32 people have died.

The measure forbids reelection of anyone who has served the last two terms consecutively as president. Morales’ rejection of such a rule was a key issue in protests against him.

The measure now goes to the lower house.

