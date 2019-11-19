Listen Live Sports

Border activist to testify in second federal trial

November 19, 2019
 
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona border activist is scheduled to testify Tuesday in the second criminal case against his actions as a member of a humanitarian aid group.

Prosecutors say 37-year-old Scott Warren was arrested in early 2018 after harboring two men who sneaked across the U.S.-Mexico border.

Warren says he was being a good Samaritan and helping the injured men after they crossed the desert. Warren is a longtime volunteer with a group that drops off water in the desert and searches for dead or missing migrants.

The federal judge overseeing the case banned Warren from mentioning President Donald Trump at the request of prosecutors last week. Warren and his supporters say the Trump administration targeted border aid groups.

The first trial against Warren ended with a deadlocked jury in June.

