Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Border wall fundraiser claims new construction in Texas

November 15, 2019 4:17 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HOUSTON (AP) — Claims that a private group has started building its own border wall in South Texas are being questioned by some longtime residents worried that the construction could cause flooding and violate treaty obligations between the U.S. and Mexico.

We Build the Wall leaders did not say how their project would comply with international treaty obligations at the Rio Grande. The river separates the U.S. and Mexico.

They also did not address concerns that heavy construction next to the river could worsen floods on either side. Those concerns have limited the U.S. government’s ability to build border walls at the riverbank.

We Build the Wall launched in December and has raised over $25 million to support President Donald Trump’s call for a border wall.

Advertisement

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|13 International LGBTQ Leaders Conference...
11|15 John Wasson ICF
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Lassen (DDG 82) receives cargo during a replenishment-at-sea

Today in History

1777: Articles of Confederation adopted