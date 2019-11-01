Listen Live Sports

Botswana’s president sworn in after stable election

November 1, 2019 10:35 am
 
GABORONE, Botswana (AP) — Botswana’s President Mokgweetsi Masisi has been sworn in after an election that saw the previous president break with the ruling party and back the opposition.

Masisi in his speech Friday said the long-peaceful southern African nation continues to face the challenges of HIV/AIDS, unemployment, corruption and now climate change.

He said Botswana must resolve to shift the economy away from an overreliance on natural resources such as diamonds.

Masisi took office last year as the hand-picked successor of Ian Khama, who later accused him of straying from his policies.

The ruling Botswana Democratic Party easily won enough parliament seats in last month’s vote. The party has been in power since independence in 1966.

