Buttigieg touts military service, wary of overstating role

MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) — Pete Buttigieg (BOO’-tuh-juhj) is leaning hard on his seven-month deployment as an intelligence officer in Afghanistan as a powerful credential, but the Democratic presidential candidate is walking a narrow path between giving that service its due and overstating it.

As his support grows, Buttigieg can expect greater scrutiny of his military record in a climate where service is far from sacred.

He’s careful to not call himself a combat veteran even as he notes the danger he faced.

Former White House rival Seth Moulton draws a sharp contrast between his four combat tours in Iraq and Buttigieg’s service.

Advertisement

One of Buttigieg’s former commanding officers says he thinks Buttigieg would be within his rights to say he’s a combat veteran, but questions the use of a rifle in Buttigieg’s ads.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.