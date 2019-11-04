Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

California cannabis group wants tighter vaping-safety rules

November 4, 2019 7:37 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An alliance of major legal marijuana businesses in California is urging the state to adopt tougher safety rules for ingredients and devices used in vaping.

Recommendations from the industry group — Legal Cannabis for Consumer Safety — follow a national outbreak of mysterious and sometimes fatal lung illnesses apparently linked to vaping. Most cases have involved products that contain the marijuana compound THC, typically obtained from illegal sources.

In a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom, the group says it’s eager to heighten the safety of cannabis vaping while seeing more funds devoted to closing illegal pot shops.

Among its proposals, the group says regulations should expressly ban the use of additives, cutting agents and artificial flavoring known to be harmful in cannabis vaping products.

Advertisement

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Health News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 GTC DC 2019
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First Lady greets military families at military appreciation event

Today in History

Barack Obama elected as America’s first black president