Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

California halts fracking permits in oil producer crackdown

November 19, 2019 4:50 pm
 
< a min read
      

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is cracking down on oil producers by halting the approval of hundreds of fracking permits until independent scientists can review them.

Also Tuesday, the Democratic governor also temporarily banned another drilling method that regulators believe is linked to one of the largest spills in state history.

The state said it will not approve new wells that use high-pressure steam to extract oil from underground.

It’s the type of process Chevron uses at an oil field in the Central Valley that California Natural Resources Secretary Wade Crowfoot said has leaked more than 1.3 million gallons (4.9 million liters) of oil and water this summer.

Advertisement

The oil industry called the moves “disappointing.” The Western States Petroleum Association says California’s environmental regulations already lead the world.

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Science News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 SMART PROC GOVCON 2019
11|18 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor records himself reading book to send to his children for UTR program

Today in History

1863: President Lincoln delivers Gettysburg Address