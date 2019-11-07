Listen Live Sports

California man accused of pointing gun at college is veteran

November 7, 2019 6:38 pm
 
SAN JACINTO, Calif. (AP) — A father says his son is a Navy veteran who sought help from Veterans Affairs before he allegedly pointed a handgun, but did not fire it, at a cafeteria table full of students at a Southern California community college.

Authorities say 26-year-old Gregory Abejon was arrested at the airport Wednesday as he tried to flee the country after the incident at Mount San Jacinto College, a college southeast of Los Angeles.

His father, also Gregory Abejon, told The Associated Press on Thursday he is “devastated right now” and declined to comment further.

The father told KCAL his son was discharged last November after a tour in Guantanamo Bay as a surgical technician.

It was not immediately clear if the younger Abejon had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

Defense Government News U.S. News

