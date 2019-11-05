Listen Live Sports

Cambodian opposition chief readies return from exile

November 5, 2019 5:24 am
 
BRUSSELS (AP) — Cambodia’s most prominent opposition politician says he’s ready to risk imprisonment or death by returning to his country from self-imposed exile to unseat the country’s longtime ruler.

Sam Rainsy, co-founder of the Cambodia National Rescue Party, told The Associated Press he hopes his planned return Saturday will trigger a People’s Power-style movement to force Prime Minister Hun Sen from office.

He said in Brussels, where he was seeking support from European Parliament lawmakers, that he seeks to end what he called Hun Sen’s “brutal dictatorship.”

Hun Sen’s government has accused opposition members of seeking to overthrow him and said they’ll be arrested if they try to enter Cambodia.

Sam Rainsy’s party was touted as a threat to Hun Sen’s party in last year’s election but was dissolved by the courts.

