Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Cambodia’s opposition leader in Indonesia plotting next move

November 14, 2019 2:57 am
 
< a min read
Share       

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Exiled Cambodian opposition leader Sam Rainsy has arrived in Indonesia to meet some of the country’s lawmakers as he considers when and how to make his long-awaited return to his homeland.

Sam Rainsy flew in from Malaysia after failing to make his planned return to Cambodia on Saturday. He was barred by Cambodian authorities who also won cooperation from some neighboring countries and airlines to hinder his freedom of movement.

He said on arrival Thursday in Jakarta that he plans to meet some Indonesian lawmakers and civil society groups during his visit. He says he intends to return to Cambodia at the earliest possible opportunity to continue his mission to lead a movement to unseat Cambodian’s long-serving authoritarian prime minister, Hun Sen.

___

Advertisement

This story has been corrected to state that Sam Rainsy arrived in Jakarta on Thursday, not Friday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|11 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
11|12 MILCOM 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military attache from Azerbaijan visits Oklahoma National Guard

Today in History

1982: Vietnam Veterans Memorial dedicated