Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Campaign charge filed against candidate, ex-county chair

November 5, 2019 7:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MARION, Ohio (AP) — The former head of the Republican Party in an Ohio county along with a Republican candidate running for local office have been charged with distributing illegal campaign materials.

Court records say the charges deal with sample ballots distributed in Marion County.

Marion City Law Director Mark Russell, a Democrat, filed the charges Tuesday.

The Marion Star reports the current county GOP chair called the timing of the charges on Election Day “despicable.”

Advertisement

The newspaper says the sample ballot highlighted the names of four Republican candidates and said the ballot was produced by the Marion County Board of Elections website.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

At the bottom, it says, paid by the Marion County Republican Party.

Ohio law prohibits the distribution of information that purports to be a communication from a board of elections.

___

Information from: The Marion Star, http://www.marionstar.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USNS Comfort provides medical services in Jamaica

Today in History

FDR re-elected for third term