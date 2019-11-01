Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Charges: St. Louis officer shot unarmed suspect in back

November 1, 2019 11:57 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis police officer faces assault charges after an internal investigation concluded that he shot an unarmed suspect in the back.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 26-year-old Matthew EerNisse also was charged Thursday with armed criminal action.

The shooting happened in August 2018 after an officer spotted a stolen Ford Mustang, prompting a chase. EerNisse joined in.

The pursuit ended when the Mustang driver lost control and ran. A probable cause statement says EerNisse gave chase and fired from behind as the suspect climbed a boarded-up gate. The man was struck several times but survived.

Advertisement

At the time of the shooting, Police Chief John Hayden said the driver had reached toward his waistband as he ran. But police found no weapon.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

EerNisse does not have a listed attorney.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|30 ArkCase 201: Advanced Training on...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Pvt. Manny, the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego mascot

Today in History

1952: US tests first hydrogen bomb