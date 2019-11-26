Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Chief: Sergeant failed to rush to scene of police shooting

November 26, 2019 7:32 pm
 
< a min read
      

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit police officer has been suspended with pay after not rushing to secure the scene of a home invasion and shooting that left one officer dead and another wounded.

Sgt. Ronald Kidd was suspended Monday. Police Chief James Craig told reporters Tuesday that the 21-year police veteran could face misdemeanor neglect of duty charges because he sat in his patrol car a block away instead of joining other “officers who were trying to arrest” the suspect.

Officer Rasheen McClain was slain Nov. 20 and officer Phillippe Batoum-Bisse was wounded inside a west side home. A 28-year-old man was shot by other officers and arrested.

Craig also said Kidd was fired in 2014 after not intervening in an assault upon his female partner but got his job back in a plea agreement.

Advertisement

A phone number listed in Kidd’s name rang unanswered Tuesday when called by The Associated Press.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|3 2019 PSC Development Conference
12|3 2019 Security Transformation Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers greet families after nine months in Kuwait

Today in History

1941: FDR makes 'modern' Thanksgiving holiday official