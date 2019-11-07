Listen Live Sports

China says Beijing, US to end tariff hikes as talks progress

November 7, 2019 3:39 am
 
BEIJING (AP) — China’s Commerce Ministry says Washington and Beijing have agreed to cancel tariff hikes as their trade negotiations progress.

Gao Feng, the Commerce Ministry spokesman, said Thursday that envoys had “agreed to a phased cancellation of tariff increases depending on the progress of negotiations.”

He told reporters that if both sides reach a first phase agreement, then based on that deal they will cancel already imposed tariffs proportionately.

