The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
China urges US to “stop flexing muscles” in South China Sea

November 17, 2019 10:14 pm
 
BANGKOK (AP) — China has urged the U.S. military to “stop flexing muscles” in the disputed South China Sea.

A spokesman for the Chinese ministry of defense told reporters in Bangkok that Beijing wants the U.S. to halt what he called “provocations” in the South China Sea.

The spokesman, Col. Wu Qian, spoke to reporters Monday after the Chinese minister of defense, Gen. Wei Fenghe, met with U.S. Defense Minister Mark Esper on the margins of an Asia defense officials conference.

In brief remarks afterward, Esper said they made progress and agreed to hold frequent follow-up talks.

