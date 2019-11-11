China’s Xi on investment drive in EU member Greece

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping is meeting political leaders in Greece on a trip aimed at furthering a major global investment initiative inside the European Union.

China’s state-owned transport giant Cosco controls Greece’s largest port of Piraeus, near Athens, and Beijing is keen to boost Chinese investment in Greece as part of its global Belt and Road investment initiative.

Xi on Monday met with President Prokopis Pavlopoulos and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. He is due to join Mitsotakis later on a visit to the port facility.

