Chinese government thanks Utah for aid after crash killed 4

November 23, 2019 2:50 pm
 
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Chinese government officials have thanked the Utah state, county and local government agencies and volunteers that responded to a bus crash that killed four and injured 27 Chinese tourists.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports that dozens of people in Utah came to the aid of the injured tourists after the bus crashed near Bryce Canyon National Park Sept. 20.

Chinese embassy official Minister Xu Xueyuan and government officials held a reception in Salt Lake City on Friday to thank everyone who responded to the crash.

Authorities say Utah Highway Patrol officers, health professionals and teachers fluent in Chinese helped in the aftermath.

Xu says everyone involved had the “highest respect and most sincere appreciation” of the Chinese government.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Information from: The Salt Lake Tribune, http://www.sltrib.com

