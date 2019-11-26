Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

City truck smashes into a Florida state lawmaker’s office

November 26, 2019 6:57 pm
 
< a min read
      

FORT MEADE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida municipal worker appeared to be under the influence of drugs when he crashed a city truck into the office of a state lawmaker.

The Ledger reports that the 21-year-old man was hospitalized after the crash Tuesday morning in Fort Meade. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says charges are pending results of drug tests, though the streets department worker told deputies that he had been smoking K2, synthetic marijuana, at the time.

The city truck hit the office of state Rep. Melony Bell. She says the truck slammed into the desk belonging to her assistant, but the woman had left the office moments before the crash.

No one inside the building was injured.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

Information from: The Ledger (Lakeland, Fla.), http://www.theledger.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|3 2019 PSC Development Conference
12|3 2019 Security Transformation Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers greet families after nine months in Kuwait

Today in History

1941: FDR makes 'modern' Thanksgiving holiday official