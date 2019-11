ST. LOUIS (AP) — In a headline on a Nov. 12 story about the death of a girl, The Associated Press reported that she died a month after being hit by a Missouri patrol vehicle. The headline should have made clear that the vehicle belonged to the St. Louis County Police Department, not the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

