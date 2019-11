Court opens way to send ex-Mozambique minister to US trial

By The Associated Press

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A South African court has set aside an earlier decision to extradite former Mozambican finance minister Manuel Chang back to his country.

Friday’s decision paves the way for South African Justice Minister Roland Lamola to approve Chang’s extradition to the United States to face trial related to Mozambique’s $2 billion debt scandal.

Lamola’s predecessor had wanted to send Chang back home but Lamola has asserted that Mozambique has not shown seriousness in prosecuting him.

Chang was arrested in South Africa last year on the request of the U.S. government in relation to the scandal involving secret loans guaranteed by Mozambique’s government during his tenure from 2005 to 2015.

