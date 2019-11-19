Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

DA likely to drop case clouded by marijuana-hemp confusion

November 19, 2019 4:43 pm
 
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors are planning to drop all charges in a New York City case that spotlighted how similarities between legal hemp plants and marijuana can cause confusion.

The Brooklyn district attorney’s office said Tuesday that Ronen Levy’s felony marijuana possession case will likely be dismissed Dec. 2.

Levy was arrested Nov. 2 after going to a police station to collect 106 pounds (48 kilograms) of plants that were seized during shipping from a Vermont farm. They were headed to his brother’s CBD shop.

The Levys said the plants were legal hemp used for extracting CBD.

Advertisement

Police said a field test came back positive for marijuana, but those tests often can’t distinguish legal hemp from pot.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

Ronen Levy is free without bail.

Police haven’t immediately commented on the expected dismissal.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 SMART PROC GOVCON 2019
11|18 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor records himself reading book to send to his children for UTR program

Today in History

1863: President Lincoln delivers Gettysburg Address