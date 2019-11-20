Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

DC Council questions investigators who probed ethics scandal

November 20, 2019 4:13 am
 
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington, D.C., Council has questioned third-party investigators who found a councilman violated council ethics rules.

News outlets report the O’Melveny & Myers lawyers were publicly questioned for nearly five hours Tuesday about their findings into their investigation on Jack Evans. The Washington Post reports the public nature of the meeting was unprecedented.

The law firm was hired by the council to investigate Evans. It recently released a 97-page report that said Evans used his office to benefit private clients whose hefty payments he failed to disclose. Similar allegations against Evans are under federal investigation and forced his resignation as the chair of the regional transit authority board.

Though the investigation wasn’t criminal in nature, attorney David Leviss said it would be incorrect to assume it found no criminal violations.

Advertisement

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 GEOINT Community Week
11|19 Warfighter Systems Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor records himself reading book to send to his children for UTR program

Today in History

1863: President Lincoln delivers Gettysburg Address