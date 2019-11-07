Listen Live Sports

DC councilman fights calls for resignation post ethics probe

November 7, 2019 3:39 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Washington, D.C., councilman is fighting calls for his resignation following a third-party ethics investigation.

Jack Evans told The Washington Post on Wednesday that “I’m not going to resign, not today, not tomorrow.” Nine of the council’s 13 members have publicly said they want Evans to resign since a council-hired law firm revealed its investigation results this week.

The probe found Evans repeatedly violated council ethics rules and used his office to benefit private clients whose payments he failed to disclose or recognize as conflicts of interest. He’s denied the allegations, which also are under federal investigation and cost him his role as chair of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority board.

D.C. Democratic Party Chair Charles Wilson says it unsuccessfully asked Evans to resign as a national committeeman.

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

