The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
DC nominates new representatives to regional transit board

November 4, 2019 2:23 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The mayor of Washington, D.C., and the chair of the D.C. Council have nominated two people to represent the city on the regional transit authority board.

The Washington Post reports D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson nominated former federal transportation official Stephanie Gidigbi to serve as one of the District’s two voting members on the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority board. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser nominated Lucinda Babers, a deputy mayor for infrastructure.

The board spots were vacated when Councilman Jack Evans and Corbett Price resigned their seats after an ethics scandal. Evans resigned this summer after a legal memo became public and said he knowingly violated board ethics. Price later resigned after he lied about the findings of the ethics probe.

The full D.C. Council must approve the nominations.

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

