December sentencing date set for ex-Trump aide Rick Gates

November 15, 2019 5:55 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — A judge has set a sentencing date for next month for former Trump campaign official Rick Gates.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson scheduled the sentencing for the morning of December 17 in Washington’s federal court.

Gates pleaded guilty in February 2018 in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation on charges arising from political consulting work in Ukraine.

He has cooperated extensively with prosecutors since then. The scheduling of a sentencing hearing signals that his cooperation has ended.

Gates testified most recently in the trial of another Trump associate Roger Stone, who was found guilty Friday of lying to Congress, obstruction justice and witness tampering.

