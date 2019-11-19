Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Democrat Stacey Abrams warns about about voter suppression

November 19, 2019 4:11 pm
 
< a min read
      

ATLANTA (AP) — As Atlanta prepares to host a Democratic presidential debate, a Democrat who narrowly lost last year’s Georgia governor’s race is warning about voter suppression.

Stacey Abrams addressed a panel discussion Tuesday in one in a series of Democrat-hosted events ahead of the debate.

She said voter suppression can involve whether people can register and remain on the voter rolls, and whether their ballots can be counted.

Abrams also spoke out against what she called restrictive voter ID laws that can exclude many disabled people. She said that hers was “one of the only campaigns that had disability advocates at the tables from the very beginning.”

Advertisement

Democrats have suggested that Abrams lost the close 2018 gubernatorial election because of voter suppression, despite record turnout. Republican officials have denied suppressing votes.

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 SMART PROC GOVCON 2019
11|18 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor records himself reading book to send to his children for UTR program

Today in History

1863: President Lincoln delivers Gettysburg Address