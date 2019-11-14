Listen Live Sports

Democrats’ Nov. 20 debate expected to feature 10 candidates

November 14, 2019 10:47 am
 
ATLANTA (AP) — Ten Democratic presidential candidates are expected to qualify for a Nov. 20 debate in Georgia.

That will be two fewer candidates than the October debate in Ohio.

The Democratic National Committee will finalize the roster on Thursday after reviewing qualifying polls and fundraising records submitted by campaigns.

Former Housing Secretary Julián Castro is not expected to meet the DNC thresholds. Former Rep. Beto (BET’-oh) O’Rourke ended his campaign last month. The pair of Texans created headlines with their earlier debate performances.

Even as the debate stage narrows, Democrats’ presidential field is expanding.

Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval (deh-VAL’) Patrick launched his campaign Thursday, and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is eying a bid as well.

Patrick and Bloomberg face an uphill path to qualifying for the DNC’s December debate.

