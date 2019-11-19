Listen Live Sports

Deputy fatally shoots man; possible explosives found

November 19, 2019 9:29 am
 
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a deputy has shot and killed a man who had possible explosive devices in his vehicle during an altercation in a motel parking lot in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Kansas City Star reports a Clay County deputy was conducting a car check Monday afternoon when he and the driver got into a fight outside a Motel 6 near the Worlds of Fun amusement park. Kansas City police say that’s when the deputy was “forced into using lethal force.”

Police spokesman Capt. Tim Hernandez says it wasn’t known what prompted the car check. But after the shooting, officers discovered the possible explosive devices in the vehicle. Members of a bomb and arson unit are investigating.

The name of man who was killed wasn’t immediately released. The deputy wasn’t hurt.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

