Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

DNC chair backs vote for new leader among Alabama Democrats

November 1, 2019 1:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The chairman of the Democratic National Committee is backing plan to elect new leadership for Alabama’s beleaguered Democratic Party.

A statement filed in court by the head of the national party, Tom Perez, says a party meeting planned for Saturday to elect new leaders complies with rules.

The current chair of the party, Nancy Worley, and others have filed suit to block the meeting. They contend it would be improper.

A judge is considering their request following a hearing.

Advertisement

Insurgents seeking new leadership are aligned with Alabama’s only Democratic statewide officeholder, Sen. Doug Jones. Jones says he’s supporting state Rep. Chris England for chair.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

Perez’s statement says Alabama likely won’t get to send representatives to the Democratic National Convention next year without changes approved by the national party.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|30 ArkCase 201: Advanced Training on...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Pvt. Manny, the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego mascot

Today in History

1952: US tests first hydrogen bomb