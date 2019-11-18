Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Doctor says Trump’s trip to Walter Reed was ‘routine’

November 18, 2019 10:31 pm
 
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s physician says the president’s unscheduled weekend visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center was “for a routine, planned interim checkup.”

Navy Cdr. Sean Conley, physician to the president, says Trump “has not had any chest pain, nor was he evaluated or treated for any urgent or acute issues.”

Conley adds that Trump “did not undergo and specialized cardiac or neurologic evaluations.”

The doctor provided few specifics but did note Trump’s total cholesterol was 165 milligrams per deciliter — considered a desirable level.

Advertisement

Trump’s unscheduled trip to Walter Reed raised suspicions about his health, despite White House officials’ insistence that he was merely getting a head start on his annual physical.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|17 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
11|18 SMART PROC GOVCON 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors and Marines participate Tiger TRIUMP opening ceremony

Today in History

1987: Congress issues final report on Iran-Contra scandal