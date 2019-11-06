Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Egypt lawmaker says parliament could sack him for criticism

November 6, 2019 7:12 am
 
2 min read
Share       

CAIRO (AP) — An Egyptian opposition lawmaker said Wednesday that the country’s parliament has referred him to an ethics committee for posting a video criticizing President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, the latest episode in a widening crackdown by authorities on dissent.

The lawmaker, Ahmed Tantawi, also told The Associated Press that security forces arrested a worker in his office and an unspecified number of friends on Cairo. He didn’t elaborate.

The development comes after the parliament, stacked with el-Sissi supporters, on Tuesday moved against Tantawi, and referred him to an ethics committee, which could ultimately remove him from parliament.

The state-run MENA news agency also reported on the referral by lawmakers.

Advertisement

Tantawi’s video had lobbied against constitutional amendments adopted earlier this year in a national referendum, enshrining that el-Sissi can stay in power until 2030.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

On Tuesday’s session, around 100 lawmakers called for disciplinary measures against Tantawi. Parliament Speaker Ali Abdel-Al said those criticizing the political leadership “have no place in Egypt and should go to another country.”

“We are committed to protect the people. The nation, the leadership, the military and police are red lines,” Abdel-Al was quoted as saying by MENA.

El-Sissi, who previously held the office of military chief, led the military’s 2013 overthrow of the freely elected but divisive Islamist president, Mohammed Morsi, after protests against Morsi’s his brief rule.

El-Sissi was elected president the following year and has since presided over an unprecedented crackdown on dissent. He was re-elected last year after all potentially serious challengers were jailed or pressured to exit the race.

Tantawi also criticized the government’s economic reforms as hurting the poor and middle class the hardest. The reforms included floating the currency, substantial cuts in state subsidies on basic goods and the introduction of new taxes.

El-Sissi’s reforms and improved security have improved economic indicators, winning praise from Cairo’s Western backers but benefits are yet to filter down to ordinary Egyptians.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USNS Comfort provides medical services in Jamaica

Today in History

Teddy Roosevelt goes on first official diplomatic visit