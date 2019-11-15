Listen Live Sports

Email shows Trump’s property not among original G-7 sites

November 15, 2019 9:16 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — A newly released email shows President Donald Trump’s golf resort near Miami was not among the original sites to be considered to host a major international summit next year.

Trump had claimed in August that his Trump National Doral had emerged as a top contender for the Group of Seven summit after Secret Service and other officials visited various locations. But an internal Secret Service email obtained and released Friday by the government watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington shows otherwise.

According to the email dated July 12, agents were told to add Trump’s resort after they had whittled a list of sites to four finalists.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Secret Service declined comment.

