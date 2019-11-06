Listen Live Sports

Ethics report leads to calls for DC councilman’s resignation

November 6, 2019 3:24 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Most of the Washington, D.C., Council is asking Councilman Jack Evans to resign after a third party released its investigation into allegations of ethics violations.

News outlets report the council-hired law firm O’Melveny & Myers publicly released its investigation into Evans this week, saying he violated the council’s ethics rules 11 times since 2014.

It says Evans repeatedly used his office to benefit private clients who paid him hundreds of thousands of dollars, payments that he failed to disclose or recognize as conflicts of interest.

Such allegations also are under investigation by federal authorities and have already cost Evans his role as chair of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority board.

Evans’ attorneys released a 67-page rebuttal Tuesday saying the law firm’s report is flawed and misunderstands council ethics rules.

