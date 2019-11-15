Listen Live Sports

EU rebuffs American pitch of quick deal for more lobsters

November 15, 2019 6:10 am
 
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The United States trade representative is hoping to broker a deal with the European Union to send more lobsters to Europe, but has received a chilly reception so far.

The American lobster industry is in the midst of a challenging time in part because of tariffs with China and the EU. U.S. trade representative Robert Lighthizer has asked EU officials to consider reducing tariffs on lobster, which is a popular seafood item in many European nations, especially around Christmas.

A letter from EU trade commissioner Cecilia Malmström dated Nov. 6 says the European Union could potentially be interested in a broader trade package. However, Malmström balked at the idea of quickly approving a limited package of tariff cuts.

Lighthizer didn’t respond to a request for comment.

