Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

European airline giant buys Spanish carrier Air Europa

November 4, 2019 4:16 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MADRID (AP) — The parent company of British Airways and Iberia has agreed to buy Spanish rival Air Europa for 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion).

In a statement released Monday, the International Airlines Group, or IAG, says the purchase will be completed by the end of 2020 if competition regulators approve it.

IAG expects the purchase to turn its Madrid base into “a true rival” to Europe’s main air travel hubs in Amsterdam, Frankfurt, London and Paris.

The statement says that by taking control of Air Europa the group also expects to lead flights between Europe and Latin America and the Caribbean.

Advertisement

Air Europa operates 66 aircraft to 69 destinations in and outside of Spain. As one of the world’s largest airline groups, IAG flies to 268 destinations with 573 airplanes.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Pvt. Manny, the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego mascot

Today in History

1952: US tests first hydrogen bomb