The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Ex-Florida sheriff in school shooting sues over ouster

November 24, 2019 10:42 am
 
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A former Florida sheriff ousted following the Parkland high school massacre is suing over his removal from office.

Attorneys for ex-Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel say a federal lawsuit contends Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state Senate deprived him of due process and failed to follow a special master’s recommendation that he shouldn’t have been suspended from office.

The lawsuit is pending in Tallahassee federal court.

DeSantis removed Israel earlier this year, deeming him incompetent in his department’s response to the February 2018 shooting that killed 27 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. DeSantis appointed Gregory Tony to replace Israel.

Israel is running against Tony to get his old job back in the 2020 election.

Five other Democrats, a Republican and an independent also filed to run.

