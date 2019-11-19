Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Ex-PM Sharif leaves Pakistan for medical treatment in London

November 19, 2019 12:44 am
 
< a min read
      

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s ailing former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who was convicted of corruption, left the country on Tuesday to travel to London for medical treatment.

Sharif departed on a special plane from the city of Lahore, after a court granted him permission to leave for four weeks abroad for medical treatment. His conviction was earlier suspended for eight weeks on medical grounds.

Local television stations broadcast footage of Sharif boarding the plane which was then shown in the air after takeoff.

The 69-year-old Sharif was sentenced to seven years in prison on corruption charges in 2019. After his health deteriorated last month, he was rushed from his cell to a hospital in Lahore. While in hospital, he suffered a minor heart attack.

Advertisement

Three times prime minister, Sharif was removed from office by the country’s Supreme Court in 2017 over corruption allegations. He denies the charge, saying he was politically victimized.

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

Elections later that year brought to power Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|17 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
11|18 SMART PROC GOVCON 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors and Marines participate Tiger TRIUMP opening ceremony

Today in History

1987: Congress issues final report on Iran-Contra scandal