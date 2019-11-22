Listen Live Sports

Ex-South African leader files leave to appeal in graft case

November 22, 2019 6:53 am
 
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Former South African president Jacob Zuma has filed notice to appeal a court ruling that cleared the way for him to be prosecuted for corruption.

Zuma’s lawyers are arguing in Pietermaritzburg High Court on Friday to be granted leave to appeal.

The court had dismissed his application to have the corruption case against him permanently halted.

Zuma has alleged his case was prejudiced by lengthy delays in bringing the matter to trial. He also has alleged political interference.

He denies charges of corruption, money laundering and racketeering related to the country’s controversial 1999 arms deal.

Zuma is accused of receiving bribes from French arms manufacturer Thales through his former financial adviser Schabir Shaik, who was convicted of fraud and corruption in 2005.

