Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Family of man shot by police want Alabama AG to investigate

November 26, 2019 1:03 pm
 
< a min read
      

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — The family of an Alabama man fatally shot by police are questioning the fairness of the investigation and have asked the attorney general to review the case.

News outlets report 39-year-old Dana Fletcher’s family sent a letter to AG Steve Marshall on Monday stating the Madison County sheriff’s office and district attorney’s office aren’t conducting a neutral investigation.

Fletcher, an African American, was fatally shot by Madison police on Oct. 27. D.A. Rob Broussard says the officers’ actions were justifiable.

Authorities released an image from bodycam footage of what appears to be Fletcher with a handgun, but his widow maintains he was unarmed.

Advertisement

The family has asked for the release of the full video, but authorities declined.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

Marshall didn’t immediately comment. Broussard said Tuesday he hasn’t seen the letter.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|3 2019 PSC Development Conference
12|3 2019 Security Transformation Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers greet families after nine months in Kuwait

Today in History

1941: FDR makes 'modern' Thanksgiving holiday official