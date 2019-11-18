Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

FBI arrests central Indiana mayor amid city investigation

November 18, 2019 1:11 pm
 
< a min read
      

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — A central Indiana mayor has been arrested by FBI agents amid an ongoing federal investigation that’s resulted in the city’s former building commissioner pleading guilty to money laundering and wire fraud.

An FBI spokeswoman says Muncie Mayor Dennis Tyler was arrested at his home Monday morning and was in custody. FBI spokeswoman Chris Bavender referred questions to the U.S. attorney’s office in Indianapolis, which said it would release information about charges against Tyler later Monday.

Tyler is a Democrat who’s been mayor for eight years after serving in the Indiana House and didn’t seek reelection this year. It wasn’t immediately known whether he had a lawyer.

Prosecutors alleged the city’s building commissioner steered work to companies he owned and then billed the city more than $376,000 for demolition work that was either never done or performed at inflated prices.

Advertisement

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|17 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
11|18 SMART PROC GOVCON 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors and Marines participate Tiger TRIUMP opening ceremony

Today in History

1987: Congress issues final report on Iran-Contra scandal