FDA nominee ducks questions on Trump e-cigarette flavor ban

November 20, 2019 11:34 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Food and Drug Administration sidestepped questions on the future of a 2-month-old proposal to ban most flavored e-cigarettes.

Dr. Stephen Hahn told Senate lawmakers that a recent wave of underage vaping is an “urgent, important crisis” and demands “aggressive action.” But he said he wants to review more data before deciding on an approach.

Hahn testified Wednesday before the Senate’s health committee. FDA nominees must be confirmed by Senate vote.

Republican and Democratic lawmakers pressed Hahn on reports that the Trump administration is backing away from a September announcement that it would remove most vaping flavors.

Hahn is a cancer specialist and executive at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. If confirmed, he would succeed Dr. Scott Gottlieb, who left in April.

