Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Federal judge tosses suit challenging Wynn’s casino license

November 19, 2019 2:08 pm
 
< a min read
      

BOSTON (AP) — A federal judge in Massachusetts has dismissed a $3 billion lawsuit accusing Wynn Resorts of cheating to win its casino license for Encore Boston Harbor.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge Patti Saris says Sterling Suffolk Racecourse’s allegations do not constitute racketeering violations under the federal RICO act.

Sterling Suffolk says it’s “exploring all its options.” Wynn Resorts declined to comment.

Sterling Suffolk proposed building a Mohegan Sun casino on the Suffolk Downs horse track in Boston.

Advertisement

It argued Wynn Resorts fraudulently obtained its license through “unlawful methods,” including kickbacks, political cronyism, and concealing allegations of sexual misconduct against company founder Steve Wynn.

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

Massachusetts fined the company $35.5 million for failing to disclose the allegations but allowed it to keep its license.

Steve Wynn resigned as CEO but denies the allegations against him.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 SMART PROC GOVCON 2019
11|18 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor records himself reading book to send to his children for UTR program

Today in History

1863: President Lincoln delivers Gettysburg Address